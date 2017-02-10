Dwayne Johnson, Misty Copeland, Steph Curry speak out against Under Armour CEO's pro-Trump comments

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Navigating this tricky political climate has been difficult for many, and that extends to brands. There have been rallying cries against New Balance and Uber, the #GrabYourWallet movement continues to gain momentum with retailers appearing to sever ties with Ivanka Trump’s brand, and one such brand, Nordstrom, attracted the President’s disapproval after confirming they’d dropped her line due to performance issues.

And now Under Armour has also come under fire after the sportswear brand’s CEO, Kevin Plank, expressed his support for Trump, causing three of the company’s most high profile spokespeople, Steph Curry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Misty Copeland, to make their disapproval of Plank’s stance loud and clear.

After Plank referred to the new POTUS as a “real asset” to the nation, Curry, who endorsed Hillary Clinton during her campaign, told the Mercury News, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.” And Thursday, Copeland and Johnson also spoke out against Plank’s statement.

Posting to her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, ballerina Misty Copeland writes, “I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage. However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank’s recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported. Those of you who have supported and followed my career know that the one topic I’ve never backed away from speaking openly about is the importance of diversity and inclusion.”

She continued, “It is imperative to me that my partners and sponsors share this belief. I have spoken at length with Kevin privately about the matter, but as someone who takes my responsibility as a role model very seriously, it is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.”

Under Armour just launched a new collection inspired by Copeland, designed “with the style, edge and confidence to push boundaries,” according to the brand. And the prima ballerina stars in the campaign.

Shortly thereafter, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has a line of apparel with the company, joined the conversation on Instagram. The actor (who has told PEOPLE he wouldn’t rule out a run for president in 2020) said that that while he doesn’t agree with Plank’s statements and finds them “divisive,” he also feels loyalty to the many other employees of Under Armour and chooses to support them in spite of his disapproval.

While Plank and Under Armour (and the president, for that matter), have not yet responded, fans on social media are making their voices heard strongly on social media as well.