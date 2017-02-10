16 celebrities who are shopping at Nordstrom to spite Trump

Joining the likes of Saturday Night Live, Meryl Streep, and the New York Times, Nordstrom recently found itself the subject of an angry tweet from Donald Trump after the store announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, citing lagging sales.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” the president wrote on Wednesday. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Trump’s ire prompted many celebrities who oppose him to support Nordstrom, which saw a surge in stock following the president’s tweet.

Chelsea Handler, who has been outspoken in her disapproval of Trump, went on a shopping spree at Nordstrom with two friends and showed off their purchases in front of the White House.

A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks! @POTUS! @quinnmurphy A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted out a photo of some online shopping and urged her followers to follow suit.

See below for more celebrities who have taken their wallets to Nordstrom.

Is this a great country or what ! #Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/iFCphSiafx — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 8, 2017

Hey! Guess who carries some really nice shoes- @nordstrom ! I'm getting these @sjpcollection , do you think they are too #Charlotte"???? 💗😉 A photo posted by iamkristindavis (@iamkristindavis) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

OK!! SEE YOU THERE!! JUST AS SOON AS I FINISH MY SHOPPING AT NORDSTROM!! https://t.co/OM8NEFWaM4 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 10, 2017

Been very into Nordstrom for a long time. Yah, I shopped there but in high school I used to really get down on the panini in their cafe. — Aidy Bryant (@aidybryant) February 8, 2017

Anyone wanna meet me @Nordstrom …mama needs a new pair a shoes😜😜😜 — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) February 9, 2017

I will be shopping the FUCK out of @Nordstrom tomorrow. What's a good song for a "trying on shirts" montage? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 8, 2017

Hey everyone when you go on emotionally-charged online shopping spree at @Nordstrom tonight,don't forget to also shop at @ACLU & @splcenter — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) February 9, 2017

If only our so called President listened to her. I love @Nordstrom and will keep shopping there to make a point– and I need slacks! https://t.co/RggdS9mMr3 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 8, 2017

You saw what was possible with @Nordstrom. Now ask @Macys to do the same. Here and on FB. #grabyourwallethttps://t.co/WtNsU2mtBO — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2017

I've never plugged a store but Nordstrom is great — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 8, 2017

Keeping track of what to support or boycott: Supporting @AnheuserBusch, @Nordstrom, @Starbucks…oh, & hoarding tequila b/c of Mexico thing. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 8, 2017