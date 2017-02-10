16 celebrities who are shopping at Nordstrom to spite Trump

Joining the likes of Saturday Night Live, Meryl Streep, and the New York Times, Nordstrom recently found itself the subject of an angry tweet from Donald Trump after the store announced it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, citing lagging sales.
“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” the president wrote on Wednesday. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”
Trump’s ire prompted many celebrities who oppose him to support Nordstrom, which saw a surge in stock following the president’s tweet.
Chelsea Handler, who has been outspoken in her disapproval of Trump, went on a shopping spree at Nordstrom with two friends and showed off their purchases in front of the White House.
Meanwhile, Rosie O’Donnell tweeted out a photo of some online shopping and urged her followers to follow suit.
See below for more celebrities who have taken their wallets to Nordstrom.