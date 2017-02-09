Matt Damon 'almost started crying' when George Clooney revealed pregnancy news

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Matt Damon has known about George and Amal Clooney’s big news for a long time now.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the famous couple are expecting twins — and with the cat finally out of the bag, Damon was able to reveal when he first learned about the pregnancy.

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him,” The Great Wall star told Entertainment Tonight Canada. “And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘Eight weeks.’”

Damon, himself a father of four, remembers he replied, “‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.”

He continued, “‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘We’re good right?’” Clooney answered, “We’re good.”

While Damon thinks his friend jumped the gun at first, he couldn’t be happier for the couple. “So yeah, I’m thrilled for him. She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky,” he added.

As for the rest of their friends and family, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Amal “has let everyone in both families know quietly,” adding, “They’re all very happy.”

Clooney’s rep has not commented.

The couple tied the knot in September 2014 in Venice, Italy, in front of a starry assortment of friends including Matt Damon, Cindy Crawford, Bono and Emily Blunt.