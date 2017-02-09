The Grey Gardens mansion can be yours for $19.95 million

Have you always wanted belt a tune in Grey Gardens‘ pink room? Or perform a patriotic flag dance in the famed mansion’s foyer? Now, you can — for $19.95 million.

The iconic East Hampton, New York manor at 3 West End Road, which served as the backdrop for Albert Maysles’ 1975 documentary, is currently listed for sale for the first time in decades.

Maysles’ nonfiction feature (co-directed by David Maysles, Ellen Hovde, and Muffie Meyer) chronicled the lives of Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier Beale and her aging mother, Edith “Big Edie” Ewing Bouvier Beale, the first cousin and aunt, respectively, of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The film memorably highlighted the squalor of the duo’s living conditions, though their quirky charm largely defined Grey Gardens‘ lasting impact on pop culture. They inspired numerous contemporary adaptations of the classic movie built around them, including a 2006 stage musical featuring Mary Louise Wilson and Christine Ebersole and a 2009 HBO dramatization starring Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange.

According to The Corcoran Group, which is handling the sale, Grey Gardens boasts seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms spread across 6,000 square feet. It was purchased by the original film’s subjects in 1923, 26 years after it was built in 1897.

“This is a rare opportunity to own an iconic property in one of the most coveted locations in the Hamptons,” the restored home’s listing reads. “Known as Grey Gardens, this stunning estate is full of history and one of the few remaining original shingle homes South of the Highway.”

Though the house rose to notoriety as a dilapidated dwelling inhabited by Onassis’ relatives, Corcoran notes The Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn renovated the property with her husband, the Post‘s executive editor, Ben Bradlee, before selling.

