Entertainment Weekly, Essence to join Snapchat Discover

Snapchat fans, take a quick break from the dog filter selfies: EW is headed to Snapchat.

Time Inc. and Snapchat announced Thursday a new partnership that will bring Entertainment Weekly and Essence to Snapchat’s Discover platform as editorial partners.

Each brand will launch weekly editions that can be viewed on the picture and video-sharing app, joining sister brand People, who currently has a daily edition on the platform. EW will continue to expand on all things pop culture, with new exclusives, special insight into the best TV, movies and music, and digital versions of the magazine’s features, Must List, and Bullseye.

Essence, meanwhile, will address everything from entertainment to politics, all from the perspective of African-American women.

“The Discover experience on Snapchat has been incredibly rewarding and energizing for our audiences and for our editorial teams at People and beyond,” Will Lee, Time Inc.’s Digital Director of Celebrity, Entertainment, and Sports Groups said in a statement. “Bringing EW and Essence to Discover is essential to our ongoing pursuit of new storytelling on new platforms for new audiences.”