Chelsea Handler trolls Trump with Nordstrom photo

Nordstrom has President Trump to thank for Chelsea Handler’s massive shopping spree.

The comedian posted a photo of her and two friends holding Nordstrom shopping bags outside the White House after Trump called out the retailer for dropping Ivanka Trump’s collection for the new season.

“Took my gay and Muslim friend to Nordstrom and then to the White House to pay our respects,” Handler wrote on Facebook. She posted another pic to Instagram with the caption, “A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks!”

A Jew and a Gay went to pick a Muslim up from the airport, headed straight to Nordstrom, and then headed over to @whitehouse to give our thanks! @POTUS! @quinnmurphy A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:14am PST

A Gay, a Muslim, and a Jew hit Nordstrom and then hit @WhiteHouse to give the finger to @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/kFu8qKvh0u — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017

Nordstrom announced at the beginning of the month that it would drop Ivanka’s brand. A statement, via NBC News, read, “Each year we cut about 10 percent and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

On Wednesday, Trump bashed Nordstrom on Twitter, prompting ethical concerns from experts. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” he wrote. “She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

This was followed with Trump aide Kellyanne Conway advocating for people to “go buy Ivanka’s stuff” during an appearance on Thursday’s Fox & Friends, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blasting Nordstrom for its “attack on [Trump’s] policies and [Ivanka’s] name.” The fight continues as other retailers back away from Ivanka’s brand.

Handler further slammed Trump for his reaction on social media by pointing to his controversial immigration ban.

Trump says his daughter has been treated ‘so unfairly’ by Nordstrom. Oh, was she detained for 19 hours when she tried to enter the store? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 9, 2017

