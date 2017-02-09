Celebrities (and Donald Trump) react to court ruling on travel ban

San Francisco’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the suspension of President Donald Trump’s travel ban which prevented people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The ban also suspended the country’s refugee program.
The three judges voted unanimously in their decision, declining to block U.S. District Judge James Robart’s temporary restraining order issued last week after Washington state and Minnesota both sued. Robart’s ruling had restored travel for refugees and visa-holders who were previously denied entry into the U.S.
It’s now possible the Trump administration will appeal, taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on the president’s tweet following the 9th Circuit Court decision, that’s his intent: “SEE YOU IN COURT,” he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, many on social media are celebrating the decision; “A victory against hate,” Michael Moore tweeted. Scandal‘s Joshua Malina wrote, “Score one for ‘so-called justice,'” a reference to the president calling Judge Robart a “so-called judge.” But not everyone agrees. “I’m shocked that the entire west is under the influence of a rogue, unconstitutional 9th circuit court,” Chuck Woolery tweeted.
See the president’s reaction, as well as some from other politicians and celebrities below.