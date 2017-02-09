Celebrities (and Donald Trump) react to court ruling on travel ban

San Francisco’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the suspension of President Donald Trump’s travel ban which prevented people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. The ban also suspended the country’s refugee program.

The three judges voted unanimously in their decision, declining to block U.S. District Judge James Robart’s temporary restraining order issued last week after Washington state and Minnesota both sued. Robart’s ruling had restored travel for refugees and visa-holders who were previously denied entry into the U.S.

It’s now possible the Trump administration will appeal, taking the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Based on the president’s tweet following the 9th Circuit Court decision, that’s his intent: “SEE YOU IN COURT,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, many on social media are celebrating the decision; “A victory against hate,” Michael Moore tweeted. Scandal‘s Joshua Malina wrote, “Score one for ‘so-called justice,'” a reference to the president calling Judge Robart a “so-called judge.” But not everyone agrees. “I’m shocked that the entire west is under the influence of a rogue, unconstitutional 9th circuit court,” Chuck Woolery tweeted.

See the president’s reaction, as well as some from other politicians and celebrities below.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

TRUMP LOSES. Reinstatement of the ban is DENIED by Court. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) February 9, 2017

Always good 2 end my day w/ a solid bitch slap. I can sleep soundly knowing Trump is now throwing Jane Adams vases across the WH dining room https://t.co/quQC9H8B7W — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 9, 2017

Oh shit— he is using caps! Someone explained the caps lock to our so called President baby. https://t.co/TyrhRT9fuu — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 9, 2017

We charge on.

Stronger

Knowing there is still good

To be found in this place. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) February 9, 2017

Pay attention. Trump admin RUSHED for decision saying "Security!" Then lost. If they slow down on SCOTUS track b/c only 4-4 court, total BS. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2017

Score one for "so-called justice!" — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 9, 2017

I'm pretty sure Trump thinks the next court this goes to is The People's Court. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 10, 2017

Trump has been seen in Court; and the Courts have pushed back against this demagogue. He cannot run roughshod over the constitution. https://t.co/xtslYIe1kf — Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) February 10, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Isn't court your second home?

Or is that Mar-a-Loser? #ninthcircuit — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) February 10, 2017

Does this dude not know that they literally just saw him in court? https://t.co/lT1tQv323O — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 9, 2017

I'm shocked that the entire west is under the influence of a rogue, unconstitutional 9th circuit court. How is that allowed to happen? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 9, 2017