Watch Barack Obama wipe out in Richard Branson vacation video

While President Trump has been unleashing a flurry of executive orders, catalyzing huge protests, and stirring up international commotion, his predecessor, Barack Obama, has remained mostly quiet. On Tuesday, British billionaire Richard Branson revealed what Obama has been doing since handing power over to Trump: Vacationing in the British Virgin Islands.

Branson shared photos and a video montage of Obama learning to kitesurf, while he himself tried to foilboard. They even had a competition to see who had better mastered their new skill, which Obama won.

“After all he has done for the world, I couldn’t begrudge him his well-deserved win,” Branson wrote on the Virgin website. “Now he has left, I’m going back into the water to practice for the next challenge. On his next visit, we plan to do the long kite over to Anegada together. Next time, may the best (British) man win!”

