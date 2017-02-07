Entertainment Weekly

News

Celebrities react to Betsy DeVos' confirmation vote

@ruthiekinane

Updated

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary with Vice President Mike Pence casting the historic, tie-breaking vote for her nomination. (It’s the first time ever the vice president was called to break a tie on a cabinet nomination.)

DeVos has faced criticism and opposition from teachers’ unions, charter school advocates, and parent groups for her views on the public school system she will now be responsible for improving as the head of the Department of Education. During her confirmation hearing last month, Republicans praised DeVos for her commitment to education, while Democrats called out DeVos’ lack of experience.

In the immediate aftermath of DeVos’ confirmation, many celebrities reacted to her appointment — including Seth MacFarlane, Zach Braff, and Piers Morgan. Check out their comments below.

