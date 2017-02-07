Celebrities react to Betsy DeVos' confirmation vote

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary with Vice President Mike Pence casting the historic, tie-breaking vote for her nomination. (It’s the first time ever the vice president was called to break a tie on a cabinet nomination.)

DeVos has faced criticism and opposition from teachers’ unions, charter school advocates, and parent groups for her views on the public school system she will now be responsible for improving as the head of the Department of Education. During her confirmation hearing last month, Republicans praised DeVos for her commitment to education, while Democrats called out DeVos’ lack of experience.

In the immediate aftermath of DeVos’ confirmation, many celebrities reacted to her appointment — including Seth MacFarlane, Zach Braff, and Piers Morgan. Check out their comments below.

Today’s vote to confirm Education Secretary @BetsyDeVos was a vote for every child having a chance at a world-class education. https://t.co/zdF3OzIohN — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 7, 2017

Thanks to each and every Minnesotan who took the time to reach out to me about Betsy DeVos. I heard you. I wish GOP would have listened. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) February 7, 2017

And after that, Secretary Negan. https://t.co/ozht00SuCY — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 7, 2017

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

it's heinous. the school system was already so broken — this is murdering it. @BetsyDeVos you cheated like @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/g3NNvhRukp — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

It is absurd that DeVos was just confirmed as the Secretary of Education. Each of the Republicans who voted for her should be ashamed. — deray mckesson (@deray) February 7, 2017

For $200,000,000 you can have whatever job you want. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 7, 2017

America has a new Education Secretary who wants guns in schools to protect kids from Grizzly Bears – who've never attacked kids in schools. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 7, 2017

Grizzlies …. run for the hills https://t.co/03u1VIyYDn — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 7, 2017

By supporting the magnificently incompetent Devos tthe GOP has earned its place as the most cowardly party in US history. We won't forget! — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 7, 2017

Try to imagine something more beautiful than the ideals of public education. And now imagine a rich old lady being like 'meh fuck that'. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) February 7, 2017

With confirmation of DeVos, rich can again sigh in relief, as poor will now have even bigger hill to climb to be on a level playing field. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 7, 2017

The swamp is being drained and filled with Chuck E. Cheese sea of plastic balls. — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 7, 2017

a terrible moment in US history to confirm such an incompetent person as #Devos a total rejection of logic or concern for education — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 7, 2017

Only good news about the DeVos confirmation is America's children won't be stealing our jobs in 20 years cause #they2dumb — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 7, 2017