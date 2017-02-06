Entertainment Weekly

Super Bowl

Chris Evans and more stars celebrate Patriots' Super Bowl win

@chrisjrosen

Updated

Chris Evans, Lea Michele, and President Donald Trump were among the famous names to celebrate the New England Patriots historic Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW [ENGLAND] PATRIOTS!!!!” Evans wrote on Twitter after the Pats scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons, capping off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Evans later posted a video of his reaction to the score.

President Trump, who is friendly with Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, also celebrated the victory — citing Kraft, MVP Tom Brady, and coach Bill Belichick as “total winners.”

Other stars to cheer New England for the win included Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, Sharon Stone, Lea Michele, and Jordin Sparks.

Noted Boston sports superfan Mark Wahlberg was at Super Bowl LI with his family and also celebrated the Pats win.

What a game! 🏆 #Patriots

A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

