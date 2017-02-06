Chris Evans and more stars celebrate Patriots' Super Bowl win

Chris Evans, Lea Michele, and President Donald Trump were among the famous names to celebrate the New England Patriots historic Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW [ENGLAND] PATRIOTS!!!!” Evans wrote on Twitter after the Pats scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons, capping off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Evans later posted a video of his reaction to the score.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

President Trump, who is friendly with Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft, also celebrated the victory — citing Kraft, MVP Tom Brady, and coach Bill Belichick as “total winners.”

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Other stars to cheer New England for the win included Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake, Sharon Stone, Lea Michele, and Jordin Sparks.

That comeback was crazier than a movie. Congrats to both teams on an amazing game. Unreal. #SuperBowl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017

Tom. Brady. G O A T. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 6, 2017

SO EXCITED FOR THE @Patriots, I LOVE THE NEVER GIVE UP ATTITUDE! CONGRATULATIONS! YOU INSPIRE ME. #SuperBowl — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) February 6, 2017

That was 1 of the best games I've EVER been to! Wow. I was high-fiving Pats fans all over the place! Much deserved. Congrats Patriots! #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017

Noted Boston sports superfan Mark Wahlberg was at Super Bowl LI with his family and also celebrated the Pats win.