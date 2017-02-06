The Bronx Zoo named two roaches after John Mulaney and Nick Kroll

John Mulaney and Nick Kroll just got a pair of cockroaches named after them — and that’s a good thing.

Mulaney shared the news of their new cockroach namesakes on Twitter Monday, and here’s how it happened: The Bronx Zoo named the pair of insects after Kroll and Mulaney in honor of the success of their Broadway play Oh, Hello, in which they portray elderly bachelors Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, respectively. The zoo’s “Name a Roach” campaign gives people the opportunity to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after someone for Valentine’s Day. Like diamonds, cockroaches are forever — or almost forever, given how long the resilient bugs tend to live.

“Your hissing cockroaches live in a hollowed out tree trunk inside the Madagascar! exhibit,” the zoo wrote in a note to the comedians. “We hope you will plan a trip to visit them!” The zoo has said the gesture can be sweet or an act of revenge, but in this case, it’s clearly the former. Mulaney was charmed by the gesture, calling it, “Genuinely moving,” and Kroll retweeted Mulaney’s first tweet in agreement.

See the tweets below.

Woke up to this letter. Thanks Wildlife Conservation Society and Bronx Zoo! No matter what happens @nickkroll and I will survive as Roaches. pic.twitter.com/nx4d7oSGi1 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2017

"On behalf of roaches and many other species, we are eternally grateful." Genuinely moving. https://t.co/eRSa5zZpST — John Mulaney (@mulaney) February 6, 2017