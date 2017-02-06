Hillary Clinton in new video: 'The future is female'

Hillary Clinton has mostly stayed under the radar since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump in November. But in a new video, the former secretary of state delivers a powerful message to women everywhere.

In the clip, which Clinton shot for the 2017 MAKERS Conference, she shares her optimism about what women can and will achieve. “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” she says. “Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

The conference, which kicked off Monday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, brings women together to discuss issues important to all genders. Susan Sarandon, Octavia Spencer, and Debra Messing are a few of the other high-profile women set to speak.

“We need strong women to step up and speak out,” Clinton says in the video. “We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every women and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

She concludes with an encouraging message: “And remember, you are the heroes and history-makers, the glass ceiling-breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again: Never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world.”

Watch the video above.