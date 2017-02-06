Chelsea Handler posts celebratory 'Trump impeachment' dance

Donald Trump has only been president of the United States for two-and-a-half weeks, but should the time come when his controversial policies find him facing impeachment, Chelsea Handler will be ready.

Handler has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, and on Monday, the Chelsea host posted a short video of herself on Twitter doing a celebratory dance that she promised to repeat if and when Trump is impeached.

“What I’ll be doing when that f—nut gets impeached,” she wrote alongside the video, which featured her waving a turquoise sari. “Please go to my new website for true information on how to get involved.”

What I'll be doing when that fucknut gets impeached. Please go to my new website for true information on how to get involved. pic.twitter.com/Ull80HTUfv — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 6, 2017

Handler has taken on the role of activist following the election, and her website now includes information on contacting local representatives, donating to Planned Parenthood, and sources to help readers fact check news.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, Handler also led a Women’s March in Park City, Utah in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival.

“We shouldn’t have to fight for progress we’ve already made, but we’re ready to,” she said at the time.

In an interview with Variety last month, Handler also blamed Trump’s victory on the Kardashians.

“Stop covering [Trump] so much,” she told the magazine. “They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show. I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians.”