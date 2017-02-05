Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, more tweet excitement for Super Bowl

Between the head-to-head football match, commercials, and a potentially death-defying halftime show by pop icon Lady Gaga, there’s plenty to tweet about during tonight’s Super Bowl LI telecast.

Gaga, who’s touted her headlining gig across her social channels since its announcement late last year, isn’t the only one sounding off about her excitement for the big game: Pop culture figures ranging from Katy Perry and Usher to sports stars (Jerome Bettis) and even astronauts (Buzz Aldrin) have posted about watching the Atlanta Falcons square off against the New England Patriots.

“Rooting for you @ladygaga! You got this,” Perry, who previously fronted the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, while Hamilton actress Renée Elise Goldsberry shared a photo of her cozying up to costars Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones ahead of their planned pre-kickoff performance of “America the Beautiful.”

Check out what the stars are saying about television’s biggest night in the social media posts below.

Gettin' too funky in the dressing room. While my best friends side eye me from the couch for bein a ham 😂 so happy my friends and family are. Let's go men it's gametime!🏈🏈🏈🏈🎤⚡️ A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Rooting for you @ladygaga! You got this ❤🙌🏻🎤🏈#LittleMonsters — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 5, 2017

On our way to the big game! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/DAXVC4lk3Q — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) February 5, 2017

Good luck to the @AtlantaFalcons and @Patriots! No matter who takes home the Lombardi, be proud of yourself and your teammates! #SB51 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) February 5, 2017