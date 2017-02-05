Here are the tweets Donald Trump wrote about Kristen Stewart

Before he was President of the United States, Donald Trump was a reality television host with a lot of thoughts on Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump wrote in a tweet posted on Oct. 17, 2012. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!” (At the time, Stewart had an affair with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while in a relationship with Pattinson; she later apologized.)

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy,” Stewart said of Trump in a recent interview with Variety. “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Trump didn’t then, but he still might: On Saturday night, Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live and used her monologue to discuss the bizarre connection she has with President Trump.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart said. After explaining the tweets Trump posted in 2012, she added, “So, yeah, that’s crazy, right? The president is not a huge fan of me. But that is so okay. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.” (Stewart is reportedly in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.)

Ahead, read all the tweets Trump posted about Stewart and Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again–100 certain–am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

So many tweets & stories on Stewart/Pattinson Look, it doesn't matter– the relationship will never be the same. It is permanently broken. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Miss Universe 2012 Pageant will be airing live on @nbc & @Telemundo december 19th. Open invite stands for Robert Pattinson. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2012

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart…I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

Everybody wants me to talk about Robert Pattinson and not Brian Williams—I guess people just don’t care about Brian! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012