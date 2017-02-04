Dwayne Johnson's company breaks record for largest 7-layer dip

Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Studios brought a fresh layer to the classic 7-Layer Fiesta Dip, leaving the people at Guinness World Records saying holy guacamole — and beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, green onions, and black olives.

Partnering with his YouTube studio, the Fate of the Furious star supported the team as they took on the record for largest Layered Dip. The entire project took over five hours to complete, with a team of four constructing the 540-pound party food.

This marks the third Guinness record for Johnson, and he shared his excitement for the latest addition to his record-breaking résumé on Twitter Friday. “Honored to officially hold 3 Guinness World Records,” said the actor. “My 4th record is unofficial. ‘World’s sexiest natural neck musk’.”

Honored to officially hold 3 Guinness World Records. My 4th record is unofficial. "World's sexiest natural neck musk". https://t.co/zXn88pXDK8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2017

The Rock shared the construction of the dip on the studio’s YouTube channel, but the initial challenge was documented live on Facebook, allowing eager (and hungry) fans to watch the team beat the previously held record of 440.925 pounds.

Thankfully, the new record wasn’t just for show, as the team donated the entire concoction to the Midnight Mission Homeless Shelter in Los Angeles.