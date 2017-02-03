Josh Gad mocks Kellyanne Conway with Book of Mormon song

Josh Gad has a lesson for Kellyanne Conway, straight from The Book of Mormon.

The actor, who originated the role of Elder Cunningham in the Broadway musical, put a spin on the lyrics from the song “You’re Making Things Up” in a video addressing the Trump aide’s latest TV appearance.

“You’re making things up again, Conway,” Gad sings in a video posted to Twitter. “You’re taking the truth and just adding bulls–. Be careful with what you say, Conway, because a lie is a lie. … You’re taking our language and vomiting horses—. Don’t be a fibbing friend, Conway, because your lies we despise.”

And it doesn’t end there: “And just because you and your friends have no spleens, it doesn’t mean there is a real Bowling Green. You lie on your talkshow. We f–ing watch as your nose grows. You’re gonna get us killed with this stuff. … Oh, Conway. Shut up.”

I'm a man of my word. #youremakingthingsupagainconway NSFW Enjoy before the state department pulls it down. pic.twitter.com/LRlfxQ8XUu — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 3, 2017

During a discussion with Chris Matthews on MSNBC’s Hardball on Friday morning, Conway spoke about a “Bowling Green massacre” apparently masterminded by “two Iraqis.” She added, “Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.” The real issue, as she later admitted on Twitter, was that there wasn’t a massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“I meant to say ‘Bowling Green terrorists,'” she tweeted, along with a link to an ABC News report.

READ: Bowling Green Terrorists: Al Qaeda in KY: US May Have Let 'Dozens' of Terrorists Into Country as Refugees https://t.co/nB5SwIEoYI — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

Conway, who coined the phrase “alternative facts,” prompted a slew of reactions, including a fake website asking for donations to support the victims of the Bowling Green massacre. “We all still carry the vivid memories of what horrors occurred at Bowling Green, but some still relive those moments everyday as they work to rebuild a community torn apart,” the description reads.

The link, meanwhile, directs to the ACLU.