Sarah Silverman walks back call for coup against Trump

Following uproar online, Sarah Silverman has walked back a tweet calling for the military to overthrow President Donald Trump.

“FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America,” Silverman wrote on Twitter early Friday morning. She later added a follow-up: “Yo I’m the peacenick snowflake in this tweet — thought that was obvs. Oy.”

FEAR can motivate even peacenik snowflakes 2 incite violence & last night I felt it hard. Trying 2 keep in check bc damnit I love u America — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

Yo I'm the peacenick snowflake in this tweet – thought that was obvs. Oy https://t.co/q94CNDHvIt — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 3, 2017

Many Twitter users slammed Silverman for her Wednesday tweet, where she urged the armed forces to join with critics of President Trump as part of a coup.

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman wrote in response to a tweet that listed things that happened in the Trump administration on Wednesday.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman has been a vocal critic of Trump since his election last year and frequently tweets and retweets criticism of Trump’s policies.