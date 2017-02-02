Groundhog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

It’s six more weeks of winter for us — at least according to one prognosticating groundhog from Pennsylvania.

In what’s become an annual tradition in the small town ofPunxsutawney, the rodent reportedly saw his own shadow, meaning there’s more winter on the way.

The top-hat wearing group of Phil’s handlers gathered outside of town at Gobbler’s Knob, the small hill where Phil lives, and made the pronouncement, which was broadcast live around the country — including on the Today show — on Thursday morning.

The tradition was forever immortalized in the cult classic Bill Murray film Groundhog Day, in which Murray — playing a cynical newscaster — must relive the same day over and over until he finds love and compassion.