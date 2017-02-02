1984 stage adaptation headed to Broadway

Fresh off shooting to the top of the Amazon best-seller list, 1984 is coming to Broadway.

A U.S. stage adaptation of George Orwell’s iconic novel is officially in the works from producers Scott Rudin and Sonia Friedman. After four successful runs in the U.K., creators Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan are bringing their play to the Hudson Theatre for a limited engagement beginning June 22.

Orwell’s novel, which was published in 1949, is set in a dystopian future in which a totalitarian government suppresses speech and independent thinking. The press release announcing the Broadway production features some blacked-out lines, redacted á la the book’s “memory hole” — an opening where documents are deposited to be destroyed or censored — and a 2013 book cover on which the title and author’s name are blacked out.

The book has seen a recent surge in popularity, even becoming No. 1 on Amazon last week after President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway used the term “alternate facts.” The phrase garnered comparisons to multiple concepts in Orwell’s novel, including “Newspeak” and “doublethink.”