The folks behind Serial are brewing up another podcast.

Sarah Koenig, who hosted Serial, is re-teaming with executive producer Julie Snyder, editorial advisor Ira Glass, and the team from This American Life for S-Town, one of three new podcast stories in development.

According to a press release, producer Brian Reed will host the new story that stems from an Alabama man asking for “a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. Brian agreed to look into it. But then someone else ended up dead, and another story began to unfold – about a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man’s life.”

S-Town will be the first podcast developed under the newly announced production company Serial Productions. All episodes will be released in March of this year.

“Brian and I began working on the S-Town story three years ago, before we’d even launched Serial, and immediately I knew it was special,” Snyder said in a statement. “I remember thinking, ‘If this thing with Serial works – telling one big story over several chapters – then I definitely want to try it with Brian’s story next.’”

Glass teased S-Town‘s “unexpected turns,” explaining, “The story has this feeling and mood that’s different from anything else we’ve done. I don’t think people have heard a show like this.”