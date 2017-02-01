Entertainment Weekly

Mary Tyler Moore celebrated in special PEOPLE commemorative issue

TV pioneer and icon Mary Tyler Moore died last week at the age of 80. Ever since, touching tributes have been rolling in from her former costars and celebrity fans. Now, the beloved actress will be remembered with a special commemorative issue of PEOPLE magazine.

“Mary Tyler Moore: Celebrating the Life of a TV Pioneer” will feature tributes from past costars Betty White and Dick Van Dyke, as well as Hollywood royalty such as Julie Andrews, Ben Stiller, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Also appearing in the special edition will be an inside look at The Mary Tyler Moore Show, memorable photos, and more.

The 96-page issue is available for order now, and will hit newsstands on Friday.

