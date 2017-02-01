Science has never looked this good.

Billy Nye (the Science Guy) and astronaut Buzz Aldrin both made their debuts on the catwalk this week at the Nick Graham Fall 2017 show as part of New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

Both men modeled outer space-inspired outfits for the Monday show, which was themed, “Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035.”

Nye, who also served as the announcer for the show, showed off a charcoal suit made from a Saturn print (complete with trademark bow tie), while Aldrin, who closed out the show, sported a shiny metallic bomber jacket which he paired with matching sneakers and what appears to be a black-and-white version of one of his “Get Your A– to Mars” t-shirts.

Bill Nye, 61, served as the host of the popular PBS children’s show Bill Nye the Science Guy, before becoming an author of science-related children’s books. Aldrin, who just turned 87, was the second man to walk on the moon — following Neil Armstrong — in 1969. After the fashion show, the Apollo 11 team member tweeted that his experience “walking the runway … WAS as easy as walking on the moon.”

Walking the runway for @itsnickgraham #Mars collection WAS as easy as walking on the moon. #NYFWM pic.twitter.com/iTxgOuFLrU — Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 31, 2017

According to Women’s Wear Daily, designer Graham is a big fan of space — and both men — and even worked with Nye to create a line of limited edition bow ties.

“Both of them have had an enormous impact on our understanding of science and space,” said Graham. “To work with them on the Mars show is so exciting. And besides, Mars is the new black.”

You can see more pictures of Nye and Aldrin at the fashion show, below.