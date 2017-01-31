Amy Schumer defends Chuck Schumer after Trump's 'fake tears' insult

Amy Schumer is speaking out against President Donald Trump in defense of her family and her beliefs.

In an impassioned Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress and comedian blasted Trump for accusing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, her second cousin once removed, of crying “fake tears” over the president’s recent executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees from around the world.

Scolding Trump for tweeting insults instead of focusing on his presidential duties, Amy Schumer wrote, “I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can’t help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice.”

Senator Schumer has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s ban, calling it “un-American” and fighting back tears in a press conference Sunday.

A spokesperson for the senator said in a statement Tuesday morning, “President Trump should learn that name calling is not going to solve the many problems this administration has already brought upon itself. He ought to repeal this un-American, poorly put-together, and rushed executive order that makes America less safe and figure out a real way to stop terrorism.”

In her Instagram post, Amy Schumer warned that “Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions,” and she called on ordinary citizens to make their voices heard.

She wrote, “If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn’t really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn’t letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together.”

Read her full post below.