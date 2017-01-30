Pauley Perrette is hitting back on Twitter after receiving backlash accusing her of being an “out of touch” celebrity following a politically charged post.

The NCIS actress posted a lengthy note early Monday morning revealing her “truth” after a tweet in which she defended herself and her opinion as a celebrity sparked controversy.

“You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?” she wrote, before giving an overview of the less glamorous aspects of her life, which included early jobs at Taco Bell, a college degree, and the recent deaths of several friends. “You have been fooled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians, yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul. But don’t blame me. I don’t believe in that s—.”

Perrette, likely in light of Trump’s recent ban on Muslims, went on to indirectly accuse the president of playing God, and called him a “power hungry flawed, narcissist human who does not feel that we are all human…This is NOT my country. NOT my constitution. This is NOT about the election, BTW. It’s about what’s happening now.”

She also targeted Republican voters, writing that they “chose an insane dictator who just wants to win, and is nuts and doesn’t give a s— about you,” before quoting Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Monday’s note came after a tweet the actress posted during the SAG Awards. “Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGAwards,” she wrote. “Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion.”

The tweet was quickly criticized, by one user in particular who accused Perrette of being ignorant to the struggles faced by the middle class, and who claimed she did not want “an out of touch celebrities’ opinion shoved down my throat.”

In turn, Perrette defended herself once more before posting the extended note. “‘Out of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat,'” she wrote, directly referencing the tweet. “WHAT? You don’t know me! I’m overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can.”

Perrette has long been known to voice her opinions on social media, and does not typically shy away from speaking out, as she did on Nov. 9 with a tweet that read, “I LOVE AMERICA TOO MUCH. I didn’t know it was a country of bigots, I’m out.”