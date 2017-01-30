Anne Hathaway on refugee ban: 'This moment cannot be met with silence'

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Anne Hathaway is back on Instagram after a month-long break — but not for a good reason.

The actress, 34, posted a screenshot of an opinion piece the New York Times ran titled “Anne Frank Today is a Syrian Girl.” Though it was posted back in August, the op-ed is catching steam due to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration or travel from a specified list of Middle Easters countries for 120 days.

Hathaway’s post features a side-by-side image of Anne Frank and a 5-year-old Syrian girl bloodied during an airstrike in Aleppo. The actress accompanied the shot with a message of support to refugees while alluding to the immigration ban.

“I wasn’t planning on coming back so soon, but this moment cannot be met with silence,” Hathaway writes following a weekend full of turmoil that has seen protests spring up in almost every major airport in support of detained travelers. “America is great when she is allowed to be herself — a country powerful enough to accept and absorb those who’s lives have been broken by circumstances beyond their control, a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ALL WHILE she keeps her own citizens safe.”

The Oscar Winner then sends a message of love to those affected, saying,”My prayers go straight to the heart of the fearful- I am sorry you are scared. We must continue to stand together with love.” The actress then urges people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and Doctors Without Borders. The ACLU has been met with praise — and increased donations — after they were granted a stay on the executive order by a judge in various states in the country.

Hathaway, who has been busy filming Ocean’s Eight in New York City, is the latest in a series of celebrities that have spoken out against the ban. The Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night had a heavily political feeling, with most of the acceptance speeches referencing the turmoil and protests across the nation.

Former President Barack Obama also broke his post-presidency silence by releasing a statement praising protesters for speaking out against the ban, saying he was “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.”