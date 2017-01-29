Laverne Cox praises activists following Donald Trump's first week in office

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Laverne Cox is reflecting on the first week of President Donald Trump‘s administration by focusing on the spirit of those around her.

“What gives me hope are the millions of women that showed up at the Women’s March a week ago,” the 32-year-old Orange Is The New Black star told PEOPLE at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Screen Actors Guild award show party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Saturday. “What gives me hope are the lawyers that I just heard about that went to represent those folks who were going to be turned away. What gives me hope are the students that I met this week at the University of Colorado who want to find a way to make the world better.”

She continued, saying that simply “seeing people come together” is reassuring.

“What gives me hope, what inspires me is to know that people understand that they have a voice, that they can mobilize and that their voices matter,” she said. “What gives me hope is people getting involved and we have to be involved more than we ever have been before.”

Cox has remained quiet on social media about Trump’s newly-enacted executive orders, including one that temporarily bans all refugees from entering the U.S.

She did, however, share her voice and support at the Women’s March in Los Angeles last Saturday. In a video shared on her Instagram account, Cox and her OITNB costars joined together in solidarity. Along with her fellow castmembers, fellow TV star Kerry Washington was with her in the crowd.

Thanks #ReginaSpektor for this photo from the stage of #womensmarchla #womensmarch today. The love permeated the streets today. #Intersectionality #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransIsBeautiful #StandwithGavin A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

“@kerrywashington shut it down today. And the 750,000 and counting people shut it down today at the #womensmarchla #womensmarch. Your voices matter and you declared you will not be silent today. The struggle continues. #StandwithGavin #Intersectionality #TransIsBeautiful #blackgirlmagic #blacklivesmatter #translivesmatter,” Cox wrote in a post.

In another, she wrote, “The love permeated the streets today.”

Cox is a two-time SAG award winner for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role as Sophia Burset in Orange Is The New Black.