Kal Penn raises over $200,000 for refugees in response to racist tweet

Kal Penn transformed a foul tweet into a powerful response to President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

On Saturday, a Twitter user wrote a racist remark to the Designated Survivor actor after Trump signed an executive order blocking refugees and immigrants from several Middle Eastern countries from entering the U.S. Penn posted a blurred screenshot of the tweet, which read in part, “you don’t belong here you f—ing joke.”

Penn added, “To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name.”

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

The CrowdRise donation page had raised more than $230,000 by the time this article went live Jan. 29. All the money will go toward supporting the International Rescue Committee.

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world,” a statement on the CrowdRise page reads. “We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

Penn called Trump “mean-spirited” and “un-American” after the order was first signed. The outcry was widespread and swift as protestors gathered at airports and celebrities denounced the president on social media.

Our president just did the very mean-spirited, un-American thing of not welcoming refugees to our incredible country for at least 120 days — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

My friend Mike just sent this heartbreaking text about his refugee friend. Families are being torn apart. Shame on us. This is un-American. pic.twitter.com/eefHr9yo5v — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

