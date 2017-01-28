Robin Thicke cancels NHL All-Star Weekend appearance amid custody battle

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Robin Thicke canceled an appearance during NHL All-Star weekend amid his contentious custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton, a source confirms.

The singer was previously scheduled to honor his late father Alan Thicke at Friday’s NHL100 Gala.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky stepped in to fill Robin’s role.

“My friend Alan Thicke would have loved to be here tonight with so many of the great players that he admired. I am extremely honored to be included on this amazing list, I only wish that everyone of the players could have been here tonight,” Gretzky said onstage. “So with the help of my friend John (Ondrasik) let’s pay tribute to the players we’ve lost who have earned a place on the Great 100 list. Alan this is for you.”

It is unclear if Thicke, 39, will still participate as assistant coach for Saturday’s 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout competition, in which his half-brother Carter, 19, is slated to play.

A source close to Thicke tells PEOPLE that the singer is continuing to focus on his son.

“Robin was looking forward to participating in the All-Star weekend, though his family remains his top priority and requires his attention this weekend,” the source said.

The Growing Pains star – who suffered a fatal heart attack while playing hockey with Carter — died on Dec. 13. He was 69.

Wayne Gretzky pays tribute to those who could not join us to celebrate #NHL100 tonight. pic.twitter.com/DNxmJrFa3S — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 28, 2017

Both teams in the Celebrity Shootout will wear jerseys that feature a patch dedicated to Alan, who was a lifelong hockey fan. After the event, the jerseys will be auctioned for Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit that benefits at-risk and emancipated foster youth.

On Thursday, Patton, who separated from Thicke in 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2015, was given sole legal and physical custody of her and Robin’s 6-year-old son Julian until the next hearing scheduled for Feb. 24, with supervised visitation for Thicke three days a week at a neutral location.

On Wednesday, the actress filed court documents alleging Thicke physically and verbally abused her, cheated on her and used drugs and alcohol during their marriage.

Thicke’s attorney, Angela Pierce di Donato responded to the allegations, telling PEOPLE in a statement: “Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders … Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son.”

The former couple’s custody dispute has become increasingly fraught after a L.A. judge denied Patton’s request to limit Thicke’s joint custody of their son, earlier this month.