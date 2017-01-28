Mischa Barton out of hospital, reveals she was drugged

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Mischa Barton is revealing she was drugged while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends — and is encouraging women to learn from her personal experience.

On Thursday, The O.C. alum was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the morning after she celebrated her birthday.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Barton confirms she has been released from the hospital — and says someone gave her GHB while drinking on Wednesday night.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in the statement.

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement continued. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

Also known as a “date rape drug,” GHB is a depressant that is commonly placed in alcoholic beverages.

PEOPLE confirmed that police responded to multiple calls around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday about a disturbance coming from Barton’s West Hollywood apartment.

Upon arriving at her residence, officers found the actress and one house guest. According to authorities, Barton was “fully clothed” and “speaking in coherent statements” before she willingly went to the hospital.