Celebrities respond to Donald Trump's immigration ban

Mark Ruffalo, Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Moore, and Designated Survivor‘s Kal Penn are among the celebrities speaking out against Donald Trump’s controversial anti-Muslim immigration ban.

The president signed on Friday an executive order that halts refugees from entering the country, as well as immigrants from seven “majority-Muslim countries,” including Syria, Somalia, and Iran. Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, told Reuters this action also applies to green card holders.

“As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult,” Nanjiani tweeted on Saturday. “A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate.” Vice President Mike Pence, Senator John McCain, and GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan “should be ashamed” of themselves, the actor continued. “On your deathbeds you will know you made the world worse.”

As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

Hey @mike_pence @SenJohnMcCain @SpeakerRyan, you should be ashamed of yourselves. On your deathbeds you will know you made the world worse. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

You're saying to a billion people "You're all the same. You're all dangerous to us." Children hear this. You breed evil here & everywhere. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

Penn posted a screenshot of a Twitter user writing to him, “you don’t belong here you f—ing joke.” The actor responded, “To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name.”

To the dude who said I don't belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

Other actors and filmmakers have spoken out in solidarity for Asghar Farhadi. Unconfirmed reports allege the Iranian filmmaker, who’s been nominated for an Oscar for The Salesman, is barred from entering the U.S. to attend the awards ceremony in February. Author Trita Parsi, who is President of the National Iranian American Council, first tweeted the news, which was quickly followed by outcry from industry members.

Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film…#MuslimBan — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017

“Asghar Farhadi, 2 time Oscar nominee, BAFTA nominee, Golden Bear winner, Palme D’or & César award nominee. BANNED from entering US,” Jamie Bell tweeted. “Let me add Oscar WINNER, Golden Globe winner, César winner & listed on Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers.”

Asghar Farhadi, 2 time Oscar nominee, BAFTA nominee, Golden Bear winner, Palme D'or & César award nominee. BANNED from entering US. 🇮🇷 — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 28, 2017

Let me add Oscar WINNER, Golden Globe winner, César winner & listed on Foreign Policy's Top 100 Global Thinkers, Asghar Farhadi. 🇮🇷 — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 28, 2017

13th and A Wrinkle In Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted quotes from Farhadi’s 2012 Oscars acceptance speech for A Separation: “Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free.”

Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free. pic.twitter.com/CcskcFueuo — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 28, 2017

Since Trump signed the order, protestors have gathered at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport over the detainment of incoming refugees. Ruffalo called the detainment “the day the music died.”

The day the music died… ⚡️ “Protestors gather at New York's JFK Airport over refugee detainment”https://t.co/h8eyFmbAOs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 28, 2017

See more tweets below.

My heart is breaking today for the Muslim community around the world 😞💔 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 28, 2017

Look, whatever your politics, the #MuslimBan hurts real families & will do little to stop terrorism. My wife's Dad is an Iranian immigrant. — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) January 28, 2017

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump FYI this endangers our armed forces in the future. Who would want to help us, when this is how we repay interpreters? https://t.co/JpaeRb84uz — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 28, 2017

My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2017

I'm sorry @SpeakerRyan but given your absolute silence on the #MuslimBan this tweet, like your smile, is phony and meaningless. https://t.co/Ns0avsYVuf — Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) January 28, 2017

I moved to America 32 years ago. Yesterday was the first day I felt ashamed to be part of this country. — Malcolm Gladwell (@Gladwell) January 28, 2017

We've lost something very precious. And traded it for a cowardly, foolish illusion of safety. I'm ashamed.#MuslimBan — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 28, 2017

And the fact that they did it on Holocaust Memorial Day…

the most vile thing I've seen in a long, long time.#MuslimBan — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 28, 2017

The Deplorable States of America. #muslimban — Julie Plec (@julieplec) January 28, 2017

1. Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law. The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

THANKU to the protesters @ JFK vocalising their repulsion at the action to ban Muslim refugees & immigrants & green card holders into the US — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) January 28, 2017