Celebrities respond to Donald Trump's immigration ban

Mark Ruffalo, Silicon Valley‘s Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Moore, and Designated Survivor‘s Kal Penn are among the celebrities speaking out against Donald Trump’s controversial anti-Muslim immigration ban.
The president signed on Friday an executive order that halts refugees from entering the country, as well as immigrants from seven “majority-Muslim countries,” including Syria, Somalia, and Iran. Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, told Reuters this action also applies to green card holders.
“As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult,” Nanjiani tweeted on Saturday. “A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate.” Vice President Mike Pence, Senator John McCain, and GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan “should be ashamed” of themselves, the actor continued. “On your deathbeds you will know you made the world worse.”
Penn posted a screenshot of a Twitter user writing to him, “you don’t belong here you f—ing joke.” The actor responded, “To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name.”
Other actors and filmmakers have spoken out in solidarity for Asghar Farhadi. Unconfirmed reports allege the Iranian filmmaker, who’s been nominated for an Oscar for The Salesman, is barred from entering the U.S. to attend the awards ceremony in February. Author Trita Parsi, who is President of the National Iranian American Council, first tweeted the news, which was quickly followed by outcry from industry members.
“Asghar Farhadi, 2 time Oscar nominee, BAFTA nominee, Golden Bear winner, Palme D’or & César award nominee. BANNED from entering US,” Jamie Bell tweeted. “Let me add Oscar WINNER, Golden Globe winner, César winner & listed on Foreign Policy’s Top 100 Global Thinkers.”
13th and A Wrinkle In Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted quotes from Farhadi’s 2012 Oscars acceptance speech for A Separation: “Amplifying words of one of my favorite filmmakers, Asghar Farhadi, who like too many others will be turned away from the Land of the Free.”
Since Trump signed the order, protestors have gathered at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport over the detainment of incoming refugees. Ruffalo called the detainment “the day the music died.”
See more tweets below.