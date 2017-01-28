Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds joint public memorial planned for March

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have been invited to celebrate the legendary mother-daughter pair at a joint public memorial.

The service is scheduled for March 25 at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son, posted on his website Friday. The announcement comes exactly one month after Fisher passed away. Reynolds died the next day.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” the statement read.

“There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis. There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Memorial for Debbie & Carrie set for 3/25 @1pm Forrest Lawn Hollywood Hills, Hall of Liberty Theater, Info https://t.co/XVJLm7lizQ pic.twitter.com/N6MFjoHvXk — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 28, 2017

Fisher was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later at UCLA Medical Center. She was 60.

Fisher’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” according to her death certificate.

Reynolds died a day later, on Dec. 28, at the age of 84. She suffered a stroke at her and Fisher’s property when she was rushed to the hospital. The Singin’ in the Rain star died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain.

Her official cause of death was an intracerebral hemorrhage.

The actresses, who were featured in HBO’s Bright Lights documentary, were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Jan. 6. Reynolds was buried with some of Fisher’s ashes, which were in an urn shaped like a Prozac pill.