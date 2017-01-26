Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged altercation during anti-Trump protest

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Shia LaBeouf was handcuffed and taken away by an NYPD officer early Thursday after the actor allegedly got into an altercation during his ongoing livestream protest of President Trump.

An NYPD spokesman tells PEOPLE that the 30-year-old actor was taken into custody at around 12:30 a.m. without incident after allegedly attacking a 25-year-old man.

“He pulled another man’s scarf, causing a scratch to that man’s face,” the spokesman tells PEOPLE. “Also pushed that man … causing him to fall to the ground.”

Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on livestream after an allegedly attacking Neo-Nazis #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/uQ81TyyZQM — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017

The spokesman says the man refused medical attention and is “okay.”

LaBeouf is charged with misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation, the spokesman tells PEOPLE. He was released from custody a short time later and is expected to appear in court on April 7.

In video footage of the incident, LaBeouf can be seen being led away by a police officer as his supporters continually chant, “He will not divide us!”

At one point, someone says to the camera, “Shia took a hit for us. There were all these Nazis here, he came out and tried to protect us.”

According to a Twitter account for the livestream, the incident that caused LaBeouf to be arrested occurred when someone came up to him and said, “Hitler did nothing wrong!” LaBeouf reacted by shoving the guy away.

Jaden Smith, who has made an appearance at the protest, tweeted his support for LaBeouf, writing simply, “#FreeShia.”

LaBeouf has been livestreaming from the same location in Queens since Friday and police have been camped nearby since Monday.

The livestream has continued on even without LaBeouf.