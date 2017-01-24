Kellyanne Conway performs stand-up in unearthed video from 1998

Nearly two decades before she became Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway was a D.C. lawyer, pollster, pundit, and — at least for one night — a stand-up comedian.

In a recently unearthed C-SPAN video from 1998, Conway (then known as Kellyanne Fitzpatrick) can be seen performing nearly 12 minutes of jokes and even a little singing at the Funniest Celebrity in Washington fundraiser.

During a routine marked by inside-the-Beltway humor and then-topical references, Conway reflects on her role as a “pundette.”

“The real definition of a pundette,” she says, “is someone who goes on TV constantly and just says the same thing over, and over, and over, and over again — but never wears the same outfit twice.”

Moments later, she adds, “What’s the one difference between a pundette and Ally McBeal? Ally McBeal’s on a major network.”

Following jokes about Bill Clinton, the Starr report, the Washington Redskins, Jesse Ventura, Ross Perot, and more, Conway concludes by donning a red feather boa and singing “The Pundette Blues,” an original number. Witness her comedy stylings in the video above.