Shia LaBeouf shouts down alleged white supremacist during anti-Trump livestream

Just days into his live-streaming, potentially years-long anti-Trump protest, Shia LaBeouf is experiencing some resistance of his own. On Monday the actor, performance artist, and provocateur got into a shouting match with a man who appeared to be spouting white supremacist rhetoric at LaBeouf’s He Will Not Divide Us project in New York.

In a clip from the livestream posted on the He Will Not Divide Us Twitter page, the unidentified man can be seen and heard walking up to the camera and referring to the numbers 14 and 88, which are associated with white supremacist slogans.

As LaBeouf and the rest of the crowd repeatedly chant “He will not divide us,” the man circles back and appears to recite a white supremacist slogan. LaBeouf immediately confronts him, barking the project’s mantra in his face until the man finally withdraws.

The tweet accompanying the video says, “White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream.”

Announced last Friday, on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, He Will Not Divide Us is streaming continuously from a camera set up outside Museum of the Moving Image. For the duration of Trump’s presidency, the camera is to remain open to the public, and participants are encouraged to utter the eponymous refrain.

According to LaBeouf and his collaborators, the project is intended as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

White supremacist yells into the camera and Shia LaBeouf shuts him down. This has been a very interesting live stream. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/CqY9pLobWi — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 23, 2017

Watch the exchange above.