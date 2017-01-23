Entertainment Weekly

Mel Gibson welcomes ninth child, son Lars Gerard

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

It’s a boy for Mel Gibson!

The actor and Hacksaw Ridge director welcomed his first child with girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Lars Gerard Gibson was born Saturday, Jan. 22, in Los Angeles, weighing in at 5 lbs. 5 oz. 

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source tells PEOPLE.

Already a father of eight kids, Gibson, 61, confirmed the pregnancy in September.

The new parents were last photographed together at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8.

