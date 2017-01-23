Channing Tatum keeps his New Year's resolution by teaching himself to play piano

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Channing Tatum isn’t giving up on his New Year’s resolutions just yet.

In line with his vow to “learn new things” in 2017, Tatum, 36, has been teaching himself how to play piano over the past few weeks. On Sunday, he took to Twitter to show off his progress — no matter how “brutal” it may sound.

“I’m going to shame myself into getting better by showing you, where I’m at,” Tatum said in the video as he sat down at the piano. “Two and a half weeks into learning how to play the piano. Bare with me, this is going to be brutal.”

The actor played a short portion of Beethoven’s “Für Elise.”

Hahaha! Keeping my New Year's resolution to "learn new things". But teaching myself piano is brutal. Got to get some legit lessons soon. pic.twitter.com/pDNH5iGbZB — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) January 23, 2017

And although his piano skills certainly sound like they are coming along nicely, the actor admits he could use some formal lessons.

“Got to get some legit lessons soon,” he captioned the tweet.

But while this might be his first time behind a piano, Tatum is no stranger to expressing himself musically. The actor previously opened up about having to dance and sing in Hail, Caesar!

“I spent about three months preparing. It’s the most I’ve ever prepped for a six-minute section in a movie,” he said. “We went over Christmas and New Year’s [in 2014], so I had all that time to let it gestate. I let it sink into my bones over the holiday break.”

He added, “When I’m nervous about something, I drill it to a point that is probably unhealthy, but as long as it works even halfway, I’m happy at the end of the torturous day.”