Scarlett Johansson took the podium on Saturday during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. to advocate for Planned Parenthood and address Donald Trump himself.

“President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you are our President-elect and I want to be able to support you,” she said. “First, I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother, support my best friend and all of our girlfriends, support the men and women here today that are anxiously awaiting to see how your next moves may drastically affect their lives.”

“Support my daughter,” she continued, “who may actually — as a result of the appointments you have made — grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards, and who potentially may not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter, Ivanka, has been privileged to have.”

The Avengers and Ghost in the Shell action star then shared how Planned Parenthood helped her and saved the lives of her friends through cancer screenings and treatments.

“No judgment, no questions asked, Planned Parenthood provided a safe place where I could be treated with gentle guidance,” she said. “Now, I may have been 15 and surprisingly self-sufficient, but I bet there isn’t one person here who has not been helped by Planned Parenthood, directly or otherwise.”

Noting how lawmakers continue to work against the organization, Johansson added, “There are very real and devastating consequences to limiting access to what should be considered basic healthcare.”

Planned Parenthood tweeted a note of gratitude after the speech: “Thank you, Scarlett Johansson for speaking up for the 1 in 5 American women who’ve relied on Planned Parenthood for care.”

America Ferrera spoke at the Washington march earlier in the day, while Melissa Benoist, Ian McKellen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nick Offerman, Ashley Judd, Charlize Theron, and Chelsea Handler were among the celebrities protesting Trump in marches around the world.