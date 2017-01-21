Ian McKellen on Trump: 'He's had his chance'

Sir Ian McKellen is calling for citizens to remain vigilant against Donald Trump, writing on Twitter the president “had his chance” to prove he’ll govern for all Americans.

McKellen didn’t use Trump’s name in his social media post; instead, he wrote that the word “trump” in “schoolyard English” means “to break wind.”

“President Breaking Wind has impacted us all; and personally,” McKellen wrote. “Some like him, think they can identify with him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly friends. The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy into a tv/twitter spectacular.”

Citing how the White House website removed its LGBT page after Trump was sworn in on Friday — as well as reports Trump’s administration could end national arts funding — McKellen speculated about what the future might hold.

“What will happen? No doubt his believers will be soon disillusioned,” McKellen wrote. “The rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide were a good beginning. Some who fear him say ‘give the man a chance.’ OK — he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change, and state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his chance.”

McKellen was photographed on Saturday at the Women’s March on London holding a sign that featured a photograph of his good friend Patrick Stewart in character as Captain Picard from Star Trek. According to McKellen, he didn’t make the sign himself; he found it at the end of the march.

