Chelsea Handler leads Trump protest at Sundance

One of the hundreds of sister Women’s Marches happening Saturday is at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah — that one led by Chelsea Handler and more famous faces.

Just one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people around the world are exercising their right to peaceful protest of the new president. While the main event is taking place in the nation’s capital, comedian Chelsea Handler rallied attendees at Sundance, which brought out fellow talent including Charlize Theron, Aisha Tyler, Laura Dern, John Legend, Benjamin Bratt, and more.

“Everyone’s going to stand together, and we’re going to come together,” said Handler in her pre-march video. “There’s a movement happening. Get with it!” Mario Bello delivered an opening speech to the crowd, kicking off the walk against Trump in Park City. Then, joined by Theron and a large group of protesters, the march began with a chant of “Love not hate, makes America great.”

The Fate of the Furious actress Theron shared an exciting group shot of the march, using the Sundance protest hashtag #MarchOnMain, referring to the city’s Main Street. Dern joined Jason Ritter in Park City, while Bratt shared a “Si Se Puede” sign.

The Talk host and fellow cause supporter Aisha Tyler shared her own experience at the rally: “What an amazing energizing day marching with these extraordinary women.” John Legend and Joshua Jackson were also among the marchers Tyler captured in photo.

What an amazing energizing day marching with these extraordinary women. #womensrightsarehumanrights A photo posted by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Incredible men representing today st the Women's March on Main in Park City. #freedom pic.twitter.com/GlOBdIiTIN — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) January 21, 2017

Social media star Tyler Oakley also shared his experiences at the march, citing his attendance as a chance “to listen, learn, and support.”

grateful for the women in my life. proud to attend the #WomensMarch at #sundance. i came to listen, learn, & support. 💖 pic.twitter.com/8OuQQWgvnJ — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 21, 2017

See more photos and posts from additional celebs below.

America Ferrera and Scarlett Johansson were among those who spoke at the Washington march earlier in the day. Melissa Benoist, Ian McKellen, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the many celebrities protesting Trump in marches around the world.