News

Watch celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

@NickARomano

Updated

Melissa Benoist/Instagram; Jessica Chastain/Instagram; Amber Tamblyn/Instagram

The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebrities — including Katy Perry, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — are joining hundreds of thousands of people who are filling streets for Women’s Marches around the world in protest of the new president.

Organizers and attendees are employing their right to protest in an attempt to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil liberties they fear are under attack by a Trump presidency. Washington D.C., New York City, Park City, Utah (the locale for the Sundance Film Festival), and London are among the sites hosting Women’s Marches.

“The President is not America,” Ferrera said in a speech delivered to protestors in D.C., as shown in video captured by CNN. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America, and we are here to stay.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist were also present at the D.C. march. Benoist posted a photo of her sign to Instagram that read, “Hey Donald, don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel.”

💪#womensmarchonwashington

A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

“Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel,” Katy Perry wrote on her way to protest. “We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings.”

She continued, “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all!”

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham also explained in a series of tweets why she marches. “So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels,” she wrote. “We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don’t rise if you don’t rise.”

Overseas, Ian McKellen was spotted among protestors at the Women’s March in London. “Look who’s marching with us,” Twitter user @ShinyLife wrote.

Miranda, John C. Reilly, Gillian Anderson, and actress Sharon Horgan of Amazon’s Catastrophe were also among those seen in London, while Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe shared her sign (“Nasty Girls Grab Back Bigly”) from a march in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Proud to support women’s rights with the whole fam in [London],” Miranda wrote.

#womensmarch #edinburgh

A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on

See more celebrities taking to the streets and expressing their support below.

Love this woman. @ellenpage #WomensMarchDC

A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on

@womensmarch 💋

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Who runs the world? 👵👩👱

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands

A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

Honored to march with these #nastywomen. #WomensMarchDC

A photo posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on

we the people all the people 💛🌼🤗🙏🏼 #womensmarch

A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

everything #womensmarch #myrock #queeeent

A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

What an amazing energizing day marching with these extraordinary women. #womensrightsarehumanrights

A photo posted by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on

#MARCHONMAIN #WOMENSMARCH @marycmccormack @charlizeafrica

A video posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

March like everyone's watching

A photo posted by @amyschumer on

Still more shared their support over social media from afar. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

"I raise up my voice- not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard" ~ Malala Yousefzi

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

