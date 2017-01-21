Watch celebrities attend Women's Marches around the world

The day after Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebrities — including Katy Perry, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, and Lin-Manuel Miranda — are joining hundreds of thousands of people who are filling streets for Women’s Marches around the world in protest of the new president.

Organizers and attendees are employing their right to protest in an attempt to raise awareness of women’s rights and other civil liberties they fear are under attack by a Trump presidency. Washington D.C., New York City, Park City, Utah (the locale for the Sundance Film Festival), and London are among the sites hosting Women’s Marches.

“The President is not America,” Ferrera said in a speech delivered to protestors in D.C., as shown in video captured by CNN. “His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America, and we are here to stay.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Supergirl herself Melissa Benoist were also present at the D.C. march. Benoist posted a photo of her sign to Instagram that read, “Hey Donald, don’t try to grab my p—y — it’s made of steel.”

💪#womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43am PST

“Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel,” Katy Perry wrote on her way to protest. “We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings.”

She continued, “For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all!”

Girls creator and star Lena Dunham also explained in a series of tweets why she marches. “So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels,” she wrote. “We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don’t rise if you don’t rise.”

So that our daughters will know their bodies are their own. So our sons embody gentle strength. So they can dismiss both labels #WhyIMarch — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don't rise if you don't rise #WomensMarch — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

Yes, my mother is captaining that pink bus of art world queens 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ueafHHMLFO — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

Overseas, Ian McKellen was spotted among protestors at the Women’s March in London. “Look who’s marching with us,” Twitter user @ShinyLife wrote.

Miranda, John C. Reilly, Gillian Anderson, and actress Sharon Horgan of Amazon’s Catastrophe were also among those seen in London, while Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe shared her sign (“Nasty Girls Grab Back Bigly”) from a march in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Proud to support women’s rights with the whole fam in [London],” Miranda wrote.

Proud to support women's rights with the whole fam in 🇬🇧#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017

And sometimes a wild Lapkus or C. Reilly appear! Nice to meet you both!#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/qHls0u0IeB — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon. #WeWomen #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XsENCSH8PT — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 21, 2017

Women's march. Wonderful experience. US embassy to Trafalgar Square. Big thumbs up from @davidshrigley on arrival #womensmarch A photo posted by Sharon Horgan (@sharonhorgan) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:36am PST

#womensmarch in Edinburgh. Together we stand for equality, for inclusiveness, for respect …. #strongertogether #lovenothate A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:17am PST

#womensmarch #edinburgh A photo posted by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:25am PST

See more celebrities taking to the streets and expressing their support below.

Love this woman. @ellenpage #WomensMarchDC A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:52am PST

@womensmarch 💋 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Who runs the world? 👵👩👱 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

On my way to Washington! (Thank you, @ScottRogowsky, for updating my book cover to reflect the spirit of the times!) #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/PXvqWCwugN — Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 21, 2017

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Dr Who on a Women's March on London. My life is now complete. #petercapaldi #drwho #womensmarchlondon #theresistance #heartpalpitations A photo posted by Little Miches (@little_miches) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:53am PST

I'm headed to the Sundance #WomensMarch – ur welcome 2 come feel the weight of my feminist balls in your tiny hand if it'll help https://t.co/au25gt2DtZ — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) January 21, 2017

Headed downtown LA with my Mom, Dad and brother to march. Let's do this! ❤️💛💙💚💙 #WomensMarch — Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) January 21, 2017

Honored to march with these #nastywomen. #WomensMarchDC A photo posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:18am PST

we the people all the people 💛🌼🤗🙏🏼 #womensmarch A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:55am PST

everything #womensmarch #myrock #queeeent A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:16am PST

What an amazing energizing day marching with these extraordinary women. #womensrightsarehumanrights A photo posted by Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:26am PST

#MARCHONMAIN #WOMENSMARCH @marycmccormack @charlizeafrica A video posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:31am PST

March like everyone's watching A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Still more shared their support over social media from afar. “Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch,” Hillary Clinton tweeted. “Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together.”

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

'Hope Not Fear'

Indeed.

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch 👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Sending support to all my friends who are participating in the Womens' March on Washington today. Don't let him see you pee. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 21, 2017

Thank you to everyone at today's #WomensMarch for showing Trump what a crowd looks like.

Peace. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2017

To ALL the awesome women out there marching in the WOMENS MARCH… Good on ya!!! #womanpower These boots are made for walkin!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 21, 2017

Have an amazing day Goddesses and those who support us. #WomensMarch https://t.co/9aYBlCIYDi — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 21, 2017

"I raise up my voice- not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard" ~ Malala Yousefzi A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:18am PST