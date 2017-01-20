Southwest Airlines lights D.C. flight pink for Women's March

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Southwest Airlines is getting lit in honor of Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.

Passengers on a Friday flight from Chicago-Midway to Baltimore–Washington International Airport were surprised when aisles were illuminated pink in unity with many traveling to the nation’s capital to take part in the demonstration to promote the protection of women’s rights.

“When your Southwest flight crew celebrate a plane full of kickass women and men going to the Women’s March by lighting it up!!” said Krystal Parrish, who shared a photo of the pink interior.

A Southwest spokesperson also told BuzzFeed News they were “unaware of details surrounding specific flights” but that they “celebrate, commemorate, acknowledge and share in special moments with our customers all the time.”

When your Southwest flight crew celebrate a plane full of kickass women and men going to the Women's March by lighting it up!! 🔥#lit #womensmarchonwashington #lovetrumpshate A photo posted by Krystal Parrish (@kpmagnolia) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Southwest turns on the pink lights and a loud cheer erupts. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Ft8ukziRVk — Jennifer MOran (@jgmoran2) January 19, 2017

On @AlaskaAir flight 4 with plane full of women and pussy hats. Energy is electric. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/DTuqqdGysr — Leslie Rugaber (@lrugaber) January 20, 2017

Our Southwest flight out of Atlanta is full of marchers heading to #WomensMarchOnWashington Passengers cheer each other as they board. pic.twitter.com/ZSbW53dbBd — Annalise Kaylor (@annalisekaylor) January 20, 2017

Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk — Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017

A rep for Southwest also told Refinery29 that it wasn’t the first time the company has lit up its planes pink.

“Some of our aircraft are equipped with mood lighting and while this was not a companywide initiative, at times, our flight crews will adjust the lighting for a customer or group of customers traveling on their flight,” the rep explained. “For instance, in October, one of our flight attendants changed the lighting to honor a breast-cancer survivor onboard their flight.”

Hundreds of women from across the country are set to take to the streets of Washington, D.C. The march began as a grassroots effort, with organizers starting a Facebook page after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Several flights to D.C., including Southwest, were packed with women who are planning on participating in the march.

Many on board wore knitted pink cat-eared “pussy” hats as part of the Pussyhat Project, which aims to take back control of a word that jolted the election cycle last October, when then-candidate Trump came under fire after a leaked 2005 tape showed him making lewd comments about women to then-Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.

Katy Perry, Zendaya, Orange is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more have joined the long list of women expected to participate in the march.