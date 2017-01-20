Celebrities prepare for Women's Marches across the country

Donald Trump has been sworn as the 45th President of the United States, and now some citizens are preparing to protest — including many famous faces.

The Women’s March in Washington D.C. and satellite marches in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more cities across the United States are slated for Saturday, and a slew of celebrities will hit the streets to join the cause.

“Sleeping in. Then, I’m marching,” singer Katy Perry tweeted.

“I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women’s march, DC,” wrote Chrissy Teigen, who added she had no clue what to write on her sign: “haven’t thought about it. i’ve never done this before.”

Lena Dunham found someone with the same knitted pink Pussyhat. “On the @lennyletter bus! A woman just asked if we were relatives. No, we are riot grrrls (both start with R, I get the confusion),” she tweeted. “But in all seriousness, to the men who are marching alongside us: We thank you. We need you. We love you. #allofus.”

On the @lennyletter bus! A woman just asked if we were relatives. No, we are riot grrrls (both start with R, I get the confusion) pic.twitter.com/XnJbFse0qp — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

Actress Felicity Huffman shared an Instagram photo of a full flight from Los Angeles to Washington. Airlines are reportedly accommodating those traveling to the march: Spirit Airlines told passengers on a Baltimore flight to applaud “all the nasty women on board.”

LA to D.C. We are all super sisters #WomensMarch A photo posted by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Spirit Airlines asked for a round of applause for “all the nasty women on board”! #RESIST #WomensMarch https://t.co/Di0dmE8Koc — Ana Marie Cox (@anamariecox) January 20, 2017

See more tweets from celebrities below.

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

haven't thought about it. i've never done this before. need to go to walgreens stat https://t.co/tD9NvFmHaA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

prepping for tomorrow pic.twitter.com/mqG1cvKDgf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

But in all seriousness, to the men who are marching alongside us: We thank you. We need you. We love you. #allofus — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

Incredibly proud of the strong women marching and fighting for equality. We will continue to stand united 💪#WomensMarch @womensmarch pic.twitter.com/nS4A1EmoOa — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 17, 2017

I will be attending the #WomensMarch in LA. But @JamilahLemieux 's perspective is very important to consider.

https://t.co/9CruU7moQr — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) January 20, 2017

See you on Saturday 🇺🇸 #womensmarch A photo posted by Willa Fitzgerald (@willafitz) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:07am PST

So sad to miss the Sundance premiere of THE BIG SICK. So proud to be headed to #WomensMarch in DC w/ so many Utahan women in pink cat hats!! — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 20, 2017

#nastywomen making some noise for their rights!!!! #womensmarch #offtodc #twinningandwinning #littlehands A photo posted by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Everyone at the #womensmarch tomorrow has problems & responsibilities at home. But they will leave home, anyhow, to protest. This moves me. — Elizabeth Gilbert (@GilbertLiz) January 20, 2017

Some of the hardworking organizers helping to make the @womensmarch happen AND EDIE FALCO!!!! Talk about lady heroes! #womensmarch #womensmarchonwashington #ediefalco A photo posted by Yael Stone (@yaelstone) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

These pics from planes packed with people headed to the #WomensMarch are such an incredibly powerful statement. pic.twitter.com/uFvy7iupbJ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 20, 2017