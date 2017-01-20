Celebrities prepare for Women's Marches across the country

Donald Trump has been sworn as the 45th President of the United States, and now some citizens are preparing to protest — including many famous faces.
The Women’s March in Washington D.C. and satellite marches in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more cities across the United States are slated for Saturday, and a slew of celebrities will hit the streets to join the cause.
“Sleeping in. Then, I’m marching,” singer Katy Perry tweeted.
“I was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women’s march, DC,” wrote Chrissy Teigen, who added she had no clue what to write on her sign: “haven’t thought about it. i’ve never done this before.”
Lena Dunham found someone with the same knitted pink Pussyhat. “On the @lennyletter bus! A woman just asked if we were relatives. No, we are riot grrrls (both start with R, I get the confusion),” she tweeted. “But in all seriousness, to the men who are marching alongside us: We thank you. We need you. We love you. #allofus.”
Actress Felicity Huffman shared an Instagram photo of a full flight from Los Angeles to Washington. Airlines are reportedly accommodating those traveling to the march: Spirit Airlines told passengers on a Baltimore flight to applaud “all the nasty women on board.”
See more tweets from celebrities below.