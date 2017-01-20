Celebrities react to Trump inauguration on Twitter

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, but not everyone will be tuning in.

Celebrities took to social media Friday morning to share their thoughts on the inauguration, and in some cases, suggested alternative viewing.

Trump, who has not been particularly popular among the celebrity circuit, inspired a #Brownout from George Lopez. The comedian began the movement on Twitter in protest of Trump not appointing a Latino to his cabinet, which every president has done since 1988. Lopez encouraged his followers to change their avatar to a brown square in support.

Tomorrow I'm going on a #Brownout in protest of @realDonaldTrump not having a Latino appointed to his cabinet , first time since 1988 pic.twitter.com/woEyaBjkoh — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

In urge Latinos and people who support us to joint me and #Brownout on your Avatar #chingon pic.twitter.com/J7NHfjKlFl — George Lopez (@georgelopez) January 20, 2017

Chrissy Teigen, who has previously criticized Trump on Twitter, commented on the prayer portion of the inauguration. “What a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my p—,” she tweeted, alluding to Trump’s infamous comment in his and Billy Bush’s leaked tape.

what a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my puss — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Teigen soon commented on the attention her prayer tweet was receiving. “Oh. it’s offensive when I say it though. hm,” she wrote.

oh. it's offensive when I say it though. hm. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes praised Hillary Clinton and retweeted a list with 45 things to do other than watch the inauguration.

Maturity, grace and oh boy, is she going high when they went low. https://t.co/kyqsVPlb22 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 20, 2017

Katy Perry, who was very vocal in her support of Clinton during the campaign, told her her 95 million Twitter followers that she’d be sleeping in instead of watching Trump’s inauguration. She also made note that she’d be attending Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, alongside other celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Cher, and America Ferrera.

sleeping in — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017

Patton Oswalt also offered up several suggestions via Facebook on Thursday as to what to do or watch instead of the inauguration, which included watching National Geographic, powering down your phone, and going to see an indie film.

See below for more stars addressing the inauguration on social media.

It is the first responsibility of EVERY citizen to question authority-Benjamin Franklin 🇺🇸✊🏼❤️.… https://t.co/2nqaKjULez — Christie Brinkley (@SeaBrinkley) January 20, 2017

In these times, unite in kindness, deeper understanding, compassion, love, and knowledge. Make sure the truth keeps its meaning. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 20, 2017

Once or twice in every generation a line is crossed so egregiously that where you stood on the issue will forever define you. -Kara Vallow — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 20, 2017

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

You guys…why did my email count turn to this number this minute right as he is being sworn in?!?! pic.twitter.com/4oBVoCBdKv — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 20, 2017

The last 2 inaugurations were very crowded. This one is so… roomy — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2017

I made a appointment at the DMV this morning. That's where I'll be. The DMV. 🇺🇸 #AlreadyGreat — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 20, 2017

On the @lennyletter bus! A woman just asked if we were relatives. No, we are riot grrrls (both start with R, I get the confusion) pic.twitter.com/XnJbFse0qp — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

RT if you feel super chill in yr pussy hat — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 20, 2017

Trump’s inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Door Down concert to date. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 18, 2017

An Alternate Inaugural Address: My reading of Langston Hughes' "Let America Be America Again" (1935) on Trump's Day https://t.co/A2kc4JVsF2 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 20, 2017

I'm trying to be a respectful diligent American rt now but as I start to watch this inauguration- Regression is the word that comes to mind. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 20, 2017

For the first time I will not be watching or listening to anything "inauguration." — Judy Blume (@judyblume) January 20, 2017