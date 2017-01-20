Celebrities react to Trump inauguration on Twitter

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, but not everyone will be tuning in.
Celebrities took to social media Friday morning to share their thoughts on the inauguration, and in some cases, suggested alternative viewing.
Trump, who has not been particularly popular among the celebrity circuit, inspired a #Brownout from George Lopez. The comedian began the movement on Twitter in protest of Trump not appointing a Latino to his cabinet, which every president has done since 1988. Lopez encouraged his followers to change their avatar to a brown square in support.
Chrissy Teigen, who has previously criticized Trump on Twitter, commented on the prayer portion of the inauguration. “What a beautiful prayer. makes me wanna grab my p—,” she tweeted, alluding to Trump’s infamous comment in his and Billy Bush’s leaked tape.
Teigen soon commented on the attention her prayer tweet was receiving. “Oh. it’s offensive when I say it though. hm,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes praised Hillary Clinton and retweeted a list with 45 things to do other than watch the inauguration.
Katy Perry, who was very vocal in her support of Clinton during the campaign, told her her 95 million Twitter followers that she’d be sleeping in instead of watching Trump’s inauguration. She also made note that she’d be attending Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, alongside other celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Cher, and America Ferrera.
Patton Oswalt also offered up several suggestions via Facebook on Thursday as to what to do or watch instead of the inauguration, which included watching National Geographic, powering down your phone, and going to see an indie film.
See below for more stars addressing the inauguration on social media.