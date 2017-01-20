Shia LaBeouf launches 4-year anti-Trump performance art live stream

Shia LaBeouf is no stranger to live streaming experimental performance art, whether he’s watching every single one of his movies for three straight days or hanging out in an elevator for 24 hours. But his next project might be his most ambitious yet — and he’s targeting the Donald Trump administration.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Friday, LaBeouf and his collaborators, Luke Turner and Nastja Säde Rönkkö, announced HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US, a four-year live stream outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. A camera outside the museum will stream continuously for the next four years (or the duration of Trump’s presidency). The camera is open to the public, and participants are encouraged to say the words “He will not divide us” into the camera. The words are intended to serve as a mantra, acting as “a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

To help him kick off the four-year performance, LaBeouf recruited none other than Jaden Smith, who stared into the camera and repeated the project’s title. Check out the livestream at hewillnotdivide.us.