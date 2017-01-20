Hillary Clinton isn’t just following tradition by attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, who lost to Trump in November’s election, explained her reason for appearing at the ceremony in Washington D.C. with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and daughter, Chelsea.

“I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values,” she tweeted Friday morning before the Inauguration began. “I will never stop believing in our country and its future.”

Former presidents usually attend each new president’s inauguration. In addition to the Clinton family, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, and former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter also attended. Former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush did not attend because they are both currently hospitalized in Houston.

After losing the election to Trump in November, Clinton gave a powerful concession speech in which she reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring the peaceful transfer of power. “Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power, and we don’t just respect that — we cherish it,” she said. “It also enshrines other things: the rule of law, the principle that we are all equal in rights and dignity, freedom of worship and expression. We respect and cherish those values, too, and we must defend them.”

She also said, “This loss hurts. But please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it…. So we need you to keep up these fights now and for the rest of your lives.”

