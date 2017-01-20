Michael Moore outlines 4-step plan to resist 'Trump era'

Less than a mile from the National Mall, while Donald Trump recited the presidential oath, filmmaker Michael Moore was leading his own resistance. As the keynote speaker at HuffPost Women and Bustle’s non-partisan inauguration day event Watch Us Run, Moore outlined a four-step plan for protesting the “Trump Era.”

“Number one,” he told a crowd of 200 people at Washington D.C.’s National Press Club, “every morning we have to get up and call Congress. It takes two minutes,” he said, reciting the Congressional switchboard’s phone number twice. “Make it a part of your daily routine.”

Echoing comments he made at Thursday’s New York rally, which featured appearances from Alec Baldwin, Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez, and Mark Ruffalo, Moore claimed his second step was to prey on the new president’s “thin skin.”

“We have to form an army of comedy. This is how we’ll bring him down. One of our great American traditions,” Moore said, referencing comedians like George Carlin and Lenny Bruce, “is that when the humorist goes after the politician, the politician always loses.”

Citing New York and California’s decision to legalize abortion as the first major move towards Roe v. Wade’s 1973 passing, Moore suggested that in today’s political climate, his third point would support “regions of resistance.” He continued, “If you live in the regions of resistance, [you can] make sure your city is a sanctuary if they come after immigrants or, God forbid, if there is a Muslim registry.”

And for his final, fourth point, Moore claimed, “Individually, you all have to take a stand. We are now in the Trump Era, what anthropologists are going to call the ‘Trumpian Age.’ Put yourself on the line. Nonviolent civil disobedience, it’s an absolute must.”

Moore has been an avid anti-Trump spokesperson, debuting a surprise documentary Michael Moore In Trumpland just before the election as a way to show support for Hillary Clinton. On Friday he called Trump a “malignant narcissist.”

“Donald J. Trump outsmarted us,” Moore said to the applauding crowd. “It’s a tough pill to swallow but like any 12-step program, you can’t get anywhere if you don’t admit it.”