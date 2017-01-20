This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

Over a million people flocked to the National Mall to witness the 58th Annual Presidential Inauguration. Honored guests ranging from decorated war heroes to elected government officials watched from their seats situated on the western front of the U.S. Capitol, as Donald Trump took the oath of office and delivered his inaugural address.

This 360-degree time lapse places the viewer on Capitol Hill the night before the inauguration. Watch the sun rise over the last few moments of preparation before Trump takes the stage.