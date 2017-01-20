Barack Obama makes dad joke in return to original Twitter handle

Now that he’s officially a civilian again, Barack Obama has returned to his original Twitter handle of @BarackObama — and his first order of business was to try some light comedy.

On Friday, he tweeted, “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on?”

The former @POTUS — whose bio now identifies him as “Dad, husband, President, citizen” — added that he and wife Michelle are “off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”

In a follow-up tweet, Obama asked his followers to share their thoughts “about the road ahead,” and directed them to the Obama Foundation website.

Obama’s farewell to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was also captured by his White House photographer, Pete Souza, who shared several poignant images on Instagram. Check them out below.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

In the meantime, I want to hear what you're thinking about the road ahead. So share your ideas with me here: https://t.co/GYkEOK8EuT — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

President Obama waves from the steps of Executive One helicopter following the inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:01pm PST