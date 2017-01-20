Barack Obama makes dad joke in return to original Twitter handle

Now that he’s officially a civilian again, Barack Obama has returned to his original Twitter handle of @BarackObama — and his first order of business was to try some light comedy.
On Friday, he tweeted, “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on?”
The former @POTUS — whose bio now identifies him as “Dad, husband, President, citizen” — added that he and wife Michelle are “off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work.”
In a follow-up tweet, Obama asked his followers to share their thoughts “about the road ahead,” and directed them to the Obama Foundation website.
Obama’s farewell to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was also captured by his White House photographer, Pete Souza, who shared several poignant images on Instagram. Check them out below.