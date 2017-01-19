On Friday, Donald J. Trump will officially be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. Although attendance for the weekend of events is expected to lag behind Barack Obama’s first inaugural in 2009, there is clearly a lot of public interest in the dawn of the Trump administration. For those without a ticket to D.C. this weekend, here’s a breakdown of the inaugural events and how to watch them all from home.

WELCOME CONCERT

When: Thursday, Jan. 19, 4-6 p.m. ET

Who’s appearing: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jon Voight, Tim Rushlow & His Big Band, Donald Trump

Where to watch: CBS, NBC, Fox News, The 58th Inauguration website

One of the biggest news stories of the past few weeks has been the staggering number of musicians who have refused to perform at any inaugural activities for Trump. Nevertheless, the inaugural committee has come up with a few performers for Thursday’s concert, dubbed the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, and Tim Rushlow & His Big Band will perform. Actor Jon Voight will also be there, and Trump himself is scheduled to make an appearance. The concert will likely be covered by major news channels like CBS and NBC and will be live streamed via the Inauguration website.

INAUGURATION CEREMONY AND ADDRESS

When: Friday Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Who’s appearing: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Chief Justice John Roberts, Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes

Where to watch: Everywhere! CBS, NBC, Fox News, YouTube, Politico, The White House

The most noteworthy official inauguration event — President-elect Trump’s swearing-in and speech — will also be the easiest to watch. In addition to the major channels, the ceremony will also be broadcast on YouTube and the official White House site. Expect performances from former America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho and the Rockettes, who endured a rocky road to D.C. after some dancers expressed disdain over the agreement to perform.

WOMEN’S MARCH ON WASHINGTON

When: Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Who’s appearing: Katy Perry, Janelle Monae, Maxwell, America Ferrera

Where to watch: CBS, NBC, Fox News, Facebook/Twitter, Women’s March website

In addition to the plethora of official inaugural events, there will also be protests against Trump’s policies and politics this weekend. The biggest national protest is the Women’s March on Washington. According to the organization’s website, curious on-lookers should “please stay tuned to our website for more information” about how to stream the event. But considering how many celebrities have pledged to attend, the events will no doubt be documented on social media. There will also be many sister marches taking place in cities and towns across the country.